Sobhita Dhulipala and Kusha Kapila open up about the latest episode of Tinder’s Swipe Ride series

Is dating a want or a need right now? Tinder’s talk show, Swipe Ride returns with the second episode of its third season. The latest episode records heart-to-heart exchanges about what Indian women want from their dating lives. Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular writer Supriya Joshi, the series encourages female solidarity. Be it their careers, or their dating lives, they get to call their shots. Joining the ride is the outstanding Indian actress and millennial icon, Sobhita Dhulipala, and the uproarious Kusha Kapila.

Commenting on the current dating scenarios and this generation’s tolerance level, Sobhita shares, “It seems like this generation is challenging the relationship standards that were passed down to them from the previous generations to fit a more diverse society. Dating apps have given women a choice like they’ve never had before — therefore enabling them to figure out exactly what they seek.”

Furthermore, women are upfront about what they want from dating. It is good to see that discussions around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries are being more normalised. Kusha adds, “I got a chance to witness female Tinder members be absolutely confident about their dating choices and take charge of what they want. I was more than happy to play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations.”

Streaming on JioCinema.

