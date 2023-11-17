Bumble 2024 dating trends revealed, self-care a top priority
The dating app predicts six major trends for 2024 based on feedback of users. Here’s how online dating will change next year!
Bumble, the dating app prioritising women, has revealed its annual dating trends for 2024. It takes insights from over 25,000 singles globally. Let’s do a recap first: In 2023, trends were 'Wanderlove' for those dating beyond geographical boundaries and 'Open-casting' for dating beyond your type. However, 2024 marks a shift toward prioritising ‘self’ in relationships. More individuals are turning inward, rejecting perfection. They are challenging societal expectations and focussing on emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance and seeking shared values. The key trends for 2024 include:
1. Val-Core Dating: The rise of shared priorities, where partners actively engage in social causes. Politics and social engagement are crucial for 25% of users, with 41% of Indians valuing their partner's political involvement.
2. Betterment Burnout: This is a rebellion against constant self-improvement. Globally, 68% of women actively pursue happiness in their current selves, and 56% of Indian women will only date those who accept them as they are.
3. Intuitive Intimacy: Emotional intimacy takes precedence, with 35% valuing it over physical connection. In dating, 78% of women prioritise partners with understanding in both emotional and physical intimacy.
4. Open-Hearted Masculinity: About 25% of men are ready to become more vulnerable in dating, positively impacting mental health. Lack of vulnerability is now a dealbreaker for 37% of Indian men.
5. MVP (Most Valuable Partner: Shared love for sports is now a 'must-have' for 35% of single Indians. About 30% emphasise attending sports events in dating, more so for Gen Z (33%) than Millennials (26%).
6. Consider-date: Indians are adopting 'slow-dating,' with 33% prioritising quality over quantity. 42% of Indian women seek partners valuing both time and self-care. The trends signify a transformative shift in dating dynamics, emphasising authenticity, shared values and mindful connections.
