Bumble 2024 dating trends revealed, self-care a top priority  

Bumble, the dating app prioritising women, has revealed its annual dating trends for 2024. It takes insights from over 25,000 singles globally. Let’s do a recap first: In 2023, trends were 'Wanderlove' for those dating beyond geographical boundaries and 'Open-casting' for dating beyond your type. However, 2024 marks a shift toward prioritising ‘self’ in relationships. More individuals are turning inward, rejecting perfection. They are challenging societal expectations and focussing on emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance and seeking shared values. The key trends for 2024 include:

1. Val-Core Dating: The rise of shared priorities, where partners actively engage in social causes. Politics and social engagement are crucial for 25% of users, with 41% of Indians valuing their partner's political involvement.

2. Betterment Burnout: This is a rebellion against constant self-improvement. Globally, 68% of women actively pursue happiness in their current selves, and 56% of Indian women will only date those who accept them as they are.

3. Intuitive Intimacy: Emotional intimacy takes precedence, with 35% valuing it over physical connection. In dating, 78% of women prioritise partners with understanding in both emotional and physical intimacy.

4. Open-Hearted Masculinity: About 25% of men are ready to become more vulnerable in dating, positively impacting mental health. Lack of vulnerability is now a dealbreaker for 37% of Indian men.

5. MVP (Most Valuable Partner: Shared love for sports is now a 'must-have' for 35% of single Indians. About 30% emphasise attending sports events in dating, more so for Gen Z (33%) than Millennials (26%).

6. Consider-date: Indians are adopting 'slow-dating,' with 33% prioritising quality over quantity. 42% of Indian women seek partners valuing both time and self-care. The trends signify a transformative shift in dating dynamics, emphasising authenticity, shared values and mindful connections.

