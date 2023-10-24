How Tinder Matchmaker allows friends and family to find suitable profiles for you

Gathering with friends for a dating life debrief is a well-established practice, with many of us agreeing that we engage in this tradition multiple times each month. In response to the needs of today's singles and their dating advisors, dating app Tinder, is introducing a new feature called ‘Tinder Matchmaker.’ It allows friends and family to review and suggest potential profiles for a user, even if they don't have a Tinder account.

Tinder Matchmaker

Users now have the ability to invite others, whether or not they are Tinder users, to evaluate and suggest potential matches. This new feature provides users with key insight on discovering which profiles their friends like them. However, just like in the real world, the final decision remains with the user, who ultimately decides who receives their thumbs up!

Surprisingly, a survey conducted by Tinder revealed that Gen Z individuals across India are no strangers to taking the help of their friends in finding matches. A substantial 37% have swiped for a friend on a dating app, and nearly 28% have entrusted their friends with the task. Moreover, 41% of young singles in India have used dating apps with friends, jointly pursuing profiles. An astonishing 54% have sought their friends' opinions regarding profile pictures and bios.

How Tinder Matchmaker works

Users can initiate a Tinder Matchmaker session directly from a profile card or app settings. They can then share their unique link with up to 15 friends within a 24-hour timeframe. Matchmakers have the option to log in to Tinder or proceed as guests, provided they complete an age verification prompt and accept the app’s terms.

Finding the right match

During the 24-hour session, matchmakers can make profile recommendations for the app user. However, they are not able to engage in conversations or send messages on the user's behalf. Following the session's expiration, Tinder users have the chance to review the profiles that their matchmakers have 'Liked' for them, which will be marked as ‘recommendations.’ Profiles that receive a ‘Nope’ won't be altered. Ultimately, the final decision still rests with the Tinder user, but they now have the added advantage of knowing which profiles have received their friends' endorsements.

