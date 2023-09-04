Online dating survey reveals grammar and language matters in matchmaking

In the realm of digital dating, where each interaction and decision can shape a pivotal first impression, a recent survey conducted by the dating app QuackQuack sheds light on some unexpected factors that wield significant influence in the matchmaking process. The study encompassed 10,000 dating app users aged between 18 and 30 from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India.

Surprisingly, the survey revealed that profiles equipped with a well-composed biography tend to garner more visitors and receive more likes. Approximately 49 per cent of online daters emphasised that the profile picture holds the utmost importance in online attraction. An appealing profile image, characterised by a warm smile and a well-put-together outfit, significantly increases the chances of attracting potential matches. Visual cues are pivotal in the digital dating arena, as they form the basis for first impressions in this virtual realm.

Online dating

The survey also unveiled that 37 per cent of users admitted to rejecting profiles containing grammatical errors. Specifically, 28 per cent of female and 9 per cent of male users confessed to disregarding match requests if the bio displayed poor grammar or spelling mistakes. Moreover, it was noted that a well-constructed bio, not only adhering to the 70-30 rule (where you describe yourself 70 per cent of the time and your ideal partner 30 per cent of the time) but also infused with engaging elements such as open-ended questions, tends to elicit better responses and more matches.

Interestingly, 22 per cent of daters between the ages of 18 and 26 highlighted the "mirror effect" as a crucial factor in online attraction. They emphasized that profiles reflecting their own traits, shared interests, and attitudes held greater appeal, creating a sense of familiarity and compatibility.

The survey also delved into the motivation behind selecting a match on a dating app. About 31 per cent of male daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities mentioned self-validation as a significant motivator. They disclosed that they often attempt to match with highly attractive women, even those they perceive as "out of their league," to boost their self-esteem. However, this approach often yields negative results, as profiles displaying insensitive or controversial content are deemed less approachable and attract fewer matches, conveying arrogance and potential red flags.

Furthermore, 38 per cent of daters aged 28 and above emphasized the importance of humour in online attraction. Women in this age group particularly appreciated men who could evoke laughter with witty and non-vulgar jokes. Contrary to common belief, men are not solely captivated by physical appearances; 27 per cent of male respondents expressed their attraction to a woman's wit, asserting that women with a good sense of humour are truly captivating.

