Zeenat Aman shares relationship advice with fans, recommends opting for live-in before getting married

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on Tuesday, not just to introduce her adorable rescue dog, Lily, but also to drop some solid relationship advice for her fans. In a post cleverly captioned, “Two Birds, One Post,” Zeenat first introduced fans to Lily, a rescue pup who has solidified her stance on pet adoption. But the real eye-opener came in the second part of the caption.
Responding to a fan’s query about relationship advice, Zeenat revealed a personal opinion she hadn’t shared before-- couples should strongly consider living together before marriage.
“Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test.”
The actor also highlighted the difference between putting on a good show for a few hours and the realities of sharing a life. “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?” she said.
The Dostana star added, “In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about ‘living in sin’ but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (What will people say)?”.
This isn't the only exciting news from Zeenat. Fans can look forward to seeing her grace the silver screen again in the upcoming film Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.