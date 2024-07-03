Paying attention, too, is a form of love

It’s been a harsh summer. As a result, much of my garden is scorched and the brown bits await the lick of green paint from the rain gods. My sunflower patch, however, has gaily danced along in even this harshest boot camp from the sun god. I love how they stretch and show unconditional love to him even when he is hard to love.

For me, it’s always hard to cut flowers, but I still cut a few and put them in a little blue vase in my room. In the morning while still in theta brainwave I open an eye to check. There they are, fresh petals and colours reminding us of hope, cheer and the celebration that everyday life insists on.

My thoughts turn to symbols of happiness and the role they play. Placebos, talismans, treasured photos of loved ones, idols of gods and goddesses, souvenirs and maybe as in my case collections of pebbles, feathers, sea shells and colourful glass beads.