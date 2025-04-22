From video chats to group dates: Gen Z’s first date formula

The classic first date is being revamped for Gen Z. Ditch stilted small talk over gourmet meals — this generation of young singles is placing a premium on comfort honesty and authenticity based on Tinder’s recent Modern Dating Survey. Emotional intelligence and self-knowledge are determining how Gen Z goes about searching for love with a welcome emphasis on keeping things real.

Safety comes first. Concerns about exposing personal details mean features such as photo verification, video chat and in-app reminders are essential. A whopping 36 percent want a video call in advance providing a low-key ‘vibe check’ before a face-to-face encounter. As Tinder's India Relationship Expert Dr Chandni Tugnait says, “A brief video call prior to meeting IRL reduces nervousness and creates a sense of familiarity. Bonus: no pressure to dress up!”

Clarity is also important. Gen Z don't like vagueness with 60 percent of them wanting to label the relationship and 57 percent wanting a formal discussion about it. Dr Tugnait recommends, “A little clarity goes a long way. Let your intentions guide not confuse.”

Location is no longer an issue. An astonishing 73 percent are willing to date someone in a different city and 63 percent to long-distance relationships.

First dates are even becoming social outings. More than one-third of young adults have gone on double or group dates in the last year.

Dr Tugnait provides ten Gen Z-approved first date tips:

Safety is key: Always meet in public, share your location with a trusted friend and most importantly, trust your instincts.

Keep it casual: Choose relaxed, public spots like a bookstore café, flea market, or comedy show to keep things low-pressure and fun.

Vibe check > checklist: Pay attention to energy, comfort, and how the conversation flows — connection matters more than credentials.

Keep it short (and sweet): A quick 45-minute smoothie run is better than an hours-long first date that feels like an interview.

Clarify your intention upfront: Whether you’re looking for something serious or casual, saying it clearly helps set the right tone.

Compliments? Keep them real: Thoughtful, specific compliments always land better than generic ones.

Video call = vibe pre-screen: A quick face-to-face chat before meeting in person builds comfort and saves time.

Comfort > couture: Wear what makes you feel confident and comfortable — authenticity is more attractive than a curated look.

Boundaries are attractive: Be clear about what you’re comfortable with when it comes to time, touch and topics.

Have an exit plan, no shame: If the vibe isn’t right, it’s okay to politely cut the date short — protecting your peace is part of the process.