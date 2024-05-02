How GenZ likes to travel: New report reveals it all...

In recent years, a thirst for adventure and exploration, commonly called wanderlust, has gripped younger generations. This desire to travel and immerse oneself in new cultures has become a defining characteristic for many.
The COVID-19 pandemic, however, with its unprecedented restrictions on movement, closed curtains on international travel. Confined to their homes, young people’s yearning to explore the world intensified, with solo trips emerging as a particularly attractive option.
As things have returned to normalcy, Skyscanner’s new report reveals that half of India’s Gen Z population, nearly 47 percent, are planning leisure trips abroad, without their parents or guardians, with 81 percent choosing to embark on their first overseas adventure after landing their first job or receiving their first pay check.
The report also highlights the patterns observed among young Indian travellers. Around 46 percent of them were inspired to travel overseas to experience concerts, sports events and other cultural events. 51 percent look at travel as something that can help them break free while immersing in new cultures. Interestingly, social media is not the main source of travel inspiration for Gen Z. More than half feel confident about travelling only after getting the green light from close friends or family.
These young adventurers also seem to be planners. Most prefer a detailed itinerary for their first solo trip abroad. While they book round-trip flights and accommodations, affordability remains a concern. Over half prioritise budget-friendly options. However, safety trumps all.
A whopping 63 percent are willing to spend a little more to feel secure. This desire for balance extends to destinations — 59 percent opt for popular destinations, offering the comfort of familiarity alongside exploration. It is no surprise that Europe emerges as a fan favourite, with over 40 percent listing it as their top destination and nearly half having their hearts set on the United Kingdom. With Indian Gen Z ready to explore, experience new cultures and create memories that will last a lifetime, the travel industry is definitely in for an exciting ride.
(Written by Subhashini Ramasamy)