Summer date Ideas: 6 ways to surprise your partners

With summers eating away our energy and drawing you to a lethargy pool, it becomes equally difficult to spend quality time with your partners. Long walks become difficult in the humid weather and there are only so many dinners or movie dates you can go to. So,if you're looking for summer-friendly date ideas, here are some indoors and comfortable outdoor date ideas that can be explored during this season.
Remember when you used to lay down opened umbrellas and cover them with bedsheets and make a fortress at home while playing games? Turn the same game into a date today! With advanced structures you may no longer have to look for umbrellas but proper tents are available as a replacement. Place a tent, decorate the space as you like, have your favourite food in front of you and take turns in playing board games or as the modern saying goes, webseries and chill!
While blind date and mystery dates are trending, of course, we are not hinting at one of that. To make your time with your partner, extra special, this indoor idea takes a little more preparation than others, because it is a – mystery treasure hunt! Each partner picks a spot where they place a special gift for the other and leaves clues around the house that would lead them to the chosen spot. It would be a day full of trial and error, guessing games, wracking the grey cells and finding out what your beloved left for you.
If you want to see who is the (friendly) masterchef between the two then give each other a challenge. Limit the best ingredient buys within a certain amount. Select our ingredients separately and engage in a friendly culinary cook-off with those ingredients. That’s your home –date, adventure, challenges, learning and exploring each other’s personalities all in one task-date.
Although summers are characterised by extreme heat and humidity, what happens when you get a magic spell? With no way of going out, one of the most comfortable way to spend the day indoors would be to pick up a book that you both love, light some candles, especially scented ones, grab a cuppa of tea, coffee or hot chocolate; or any other fancy drink and read out to each other. What can be more romantic than reading a romance novel with the rain splashing by the window?
Ditch the fancy restaurant dates and make your lunch, dinner, breakfast or brunch meet one step adventurous! Take a paddleboat or canoe, pack a basket with snacks and drinks and float along where the river takes you. Enjoy a chill view and soak in the beauty of Nature while spending quality time with your partner. You can also pack a bag of swimwear and dry clothes should you prefer to take a dip afterwards!
Yes, summers are hot but yes, nighttime is comparatively cooler. And with clear skies, what could be the perfect moment to stargaze? You can join a trail and enjoy in a group or plan your own date. Pick a spot – a park, beach, and terrace – any place which stays open until late. Bring torch, blankets and bug sprays. You can walk around the space, talking your heart out and occasionally spotting a Sagittarius or a Pisces up in the sky!