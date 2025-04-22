Summer date Ideas: 6 ways to surprise your partners

Although summers are characterised by extreme heat and humidity, what happens when you get a magic spell? With no way of going out, one of the most comfortable way to spend the day indoors would be to pick up a book that you both love, light some candles, especially scented ones, grab a cuppa of tea, coffee or hot chocolate; or any other fancy drink and read out to each other. What can be more romantic than reading a romance novel with the rain splashing by the window?