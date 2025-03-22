Review Before You Send: Making dating safer and compatible

When shopping online, we always double-check our cart before hitting ‘buy’ to ensure we’re getting exactly what we want. So, why shouldn’t we take the same level of care when it comes to the people we connect with on dating apps? According to a recent Bumble survey, 91% of Gen-Z users say it’s important to see profiles with shared interests and values, while 82% prioritise safety features when choosing a dating app. With this in mind, Bumble has launched a series of new features designed to make online dating safer, more compatible, and more respectful.

What do the new features promise?

The new ‘Discover’ feature helps users find better matches by showcasing profiles based on shared interests, dating intentions, and communities. Research shows that 70% of women in India prioritise mutual values and lifestyle preferences before agreeing to a first date, making ‘Discover’ an invaluable tool for meaningful connections.

The dating app has also introduced ‘ID Verification’, allowing users to verify their identity with a government-issued ID. Verified members receive a badge that signals their authenticity, giving potential matches more confidence. Early tests show that verified users see a significant boost in matches compared to non-verified users.

For added safety, it has rolled out ‘Share Date’, which lets users share their date details—such as time, location, and who they’re meeting—with a trusted contact. If plans change, users can update the info directly in the app.

Finally, Bumble is expanding its ‘Review Before You Send’ feature, which flags potentially inappropriate messages before they’re sent, allowing users to edit them. This feature is a step toward ensuring more respectful communication on the platform.

All of these new features are free to use and foster a safe, authentic, and respectful community for everyone.