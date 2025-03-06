Rewriting the Dating Rulebook: This dating app is empowering women to seek genuine connections

This International Women’s Day, Tinder India is breaking down outdated norms and ushering in a new era of dating. Say goodbye to fairy-tale fantasies and rigid gender roles, and say hello to a dating world that thrives on authenticity, equality, and respect. Today’s women are rewriting the rules, focusing on genuine connections, shared values, and modern chivalry that prioritises safety and mutual understanding.

What does research suggest?

Gone are the days when dating was about ticking boxes and following the same old script. Now, 44% of young female Tinder users in India are seeking fresh connections, while 38% are excited to explore new experiences, and 29% are shedding the pressure to conform to the idea of a “happily ever after.” Imagine a date at a cozy, independent café, where two people bond over a shared love of art and conversation—without expectations or pretensions. When the bill arrives, it’s split evenly, reflecting a newfound sense of respect and partnership. This is the modern dating scene, where mutual respect trumps outdated gestures, and where safety and authenticity take center stage.

As Dr Chandni Tugnait, Relationship Expert for Tinder in India, puts it, “Modern dating is about rewriting the rulebook. It’s no longer just about old-fashioned gestures, but about genuine respect and real connections. Women today prioritise mutual care over outdated norms, embracing relationships that truly resonate. Let’s celebrate this new era where every connection is built on the freedom to choose what feels right and safe.”

Rule #1: Respect Over Old-Fashioned Chivalry

In this new dating world, respect isn’t just a gesture; it’s the foundation. A recent survey conducted by Tinder reveals that 51% of young female users believe modern chivalry is defined by keeping promises—like showing up on time or following through on plans—over traditional acts such as opening a door. In fact, 36% of women prefer being given undivided attention during a date (think: no phones at the table) over symbolic gestures. Modern chivalry also means being a partner who supports their career ambitions, as 36% of women say that’s a key part of true respect. This shift is a move from superficial rituals to deeper connections, where consistency and inclusion truly matter.

Rule #2: Safety Isn’t Optional – It’s Standard

Safety is no longer a bonus; it’s a non-negotiable. More than half of young women on Tinder say they would unmatch someone who sends inappropriate messages, demonstrating how critical respect and trust are in today’s dating landscape. Tinder’s cutting-edge safety features, like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?”, proactively protect users by preventing inappropriate messages before they’re even sent. When it comes to profiles, authenticity is key—53% of women say they won’t engage with profiles that lack clear photos, and shirtless mirror selfies are a big no-go for over a third of users. More importantly, 50% of women feel that a simple “checking-in” message after a date is a genuine sign of care and respect. These safety features are not just tools—they’re the baseline for creating meaningful, secure connections.

Rule #3: Connection Over Cliché

For modern women, a dating profile isn’t just a picture—it’s a story. Tinder’s survey reveals that 47% of women find incomplete profiles a major turn-off. They want to see genuine effort and personality, preferring detailed bios and multiple photos that reflect who they truly are. Cliché phrases? They’re out. Authenticity and originality are in, with 41% of women rejecting stock phrases in favour of profiles that showcase individuality. They’re not just swiping based on looks—they’re swiping based on compatibility and real connections.

Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder in India, says, “As modern dating evolves, Tinder is at the forefront—empowering women with features like ‘Are You Sure?’ and ‘Does This Bother You?’ to keep interactions respectful, and ‘Share My Date’ to ensure their circle is in the loop. We’re committed to creating a space where women can write their own dating stories, free from outdated norms. This International Women’s Day, we are excited to spotlight how women are reshaping the dating landscape in India, defining modern chivalry through respect, genuine effort, and the freedom to choose what feels right.”