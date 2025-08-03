Stop being parked in a relationship: Here’s what you need to know about benching

While earlier it used to be a one-time commitment with one person or even arranged, today the world has changed. With the availability of numerous dating apps and hundreds of choices to choose from how does one decide who is good for them without exploring?

Benching also stems out from the term FOMO or Fear of Missing Out. One makes it clear that they don’t want to settle too early, but they also want to keep a status in society by telling that they are supposedly ‘seeing’ someone. Moreover, Gen-Z is becoming increasingly non-committal and emotionally unreliable and unavailable, resulting in benching.

How to recognise signs of benching?

Signals always exist, you need to interpret them correctly. First, remember you are very much a part of the other’s life or thoughts, and yet while complete silence doesn’t exist, texting or meet-ups also remain far and few so that none forgets the other.

Second, the person who is benched starts developing a sense of waiting around for eternity without solid commitment. This feeling of being in someone’s life and yet not being there wholly, at times, takes a toll on the health and mental health. There is a constant search of finding out the answer to questions like, ‘ Are we together?’ or ‘ Is this working out / will work out?’ and more. However, the bottom line remains the same – it may work out, and it may not. You are just a part of their life but definitely not a major one, because you are ‘in waiting’.