Love is in the rain! How monsoon is playing Cupid for Gen Z

This monsoon, Gen Z is forgetting all about the pursuit of sweeping romantic gestures and settling into slow, deliberate connection—and Tinder reports that the rain is playing cupid. The dating app reported a significant spike in monsoon-themed bios: references to ‘rain’ climbed more than 12% in June 2025 versus January, and chai increased by a whopping 19%, as young Indian users tap into the sensory, snuggly atmosphere of the season.

From chai emojis to midnight rain chats, Gen Z is falling in love with slowness, softness, and meaningful presence

The dating app’s most recent user data show a change in Gen Z’s attitude towards dating during the rainy season. The weather, with its gray skies, lo-fi tunes, and retro scents, is encouraging deeper, more present emotional connections. “The monsoon isn’t merely a climatic change—it’s an emotional one. The slower tempo, the quiet, the coziness of rain,” says relationship expert, Dr. Chandni Tugnait. For Gen Z, whose lives are always surrounded by digital noise, this season comes as a permission to feel.

Tinders 2024 Vibes session strongly substantiates this monsoon-mood dating trend. “Chai chai chai all the way” was the most heart-warming snack flex, after which came roasted corn. The most monsoon-y moment? The smell of geeli mitti (wet earth). The go-to love language? “Rain dance.” Perfect date vibes? “Long drives with old songs” and “chai–pakoda” moments.

In response to this relaxed, emotionally charged atmosphere, the app has added features to encourage deeper connection: Video Chat for chai dates across cities, without the commute; Double Date allows friends to swipe together—a plus for the 60% of young singles who seek bestie’s advice on dating; Explore & Interests allows users to connect over tags such as Maggi, Biryani, and lo-fi music—with Biryani becoming a part of India's highest interests in 2024; Communication Style Matching pairs users by the way they actually want to keep in touch—video calls, voice messages, or texts.

And the vibes aren’t remaining virtual: 57% of Indian users have met in person in 2024 after matching on the app. It looks like a rain playlist or chai emoji at 4 pm is the new bouquet. Gen Z isn’t just matching—they’re syncing moods, not just schedules.

