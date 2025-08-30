Five basic things which can be indicators of a toxic relationship

It's one thing to put up with your partner's flaws, but it's another when you constantly deal with behaviour than overstep your boundaries. Relationship red flags can be extremely hard to spot, when you're in love, but here's some ways to keep your head above water.

Here are five signs that you’re in a toxic or abusive relationship

They keep a scorecard of your past mistakes

Every time you have a fight, they bring up all of your past mistakes instead of taking accountability for their actions. One way or another, they are never to blame.

The problem is that, without fixing mistakes and owning up to your actions, you cannot progress in a relationship, nor is it possible for one person every time to be victimised for everything they may or may not have done.

If you end up apologising for your partner's faults every time you try to bring up a problem at hand, there might be deeper issues at play.

They indulge in hot-and-cold behaviour

They start ‘love bombing’ you at first, telling you how beautiful or handsome you are, showering you with compliments left and right, and then slowly reduce their texts and calls.

Initially, you're overwhelmed with gifts, texts and affection, but slowly they pull back. It is a form of emotional and psychological abuse that creates a sense of emotional entanglement. It leaves you reliant on the person in the early stages, that make it hard for you to move out of the relationship.

Eventually, they stop making as much effort. They may withdraw affection when angry, insult you or try to control your appearance or behaviour, leaving you disorientated.