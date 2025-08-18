From fanship to nanoship: Survey reveals the evolving dating scene of India beyond ‘relationships’

For Gen Z, the nanoship is the preferred method for testing the waters. A fleeting connection that either blossoms into a relationship or fades away, it’s all about whether the ‘vibes’ align. A significant 27 percent of men and 33 percent of women between 20 and 24 have experienced a nanoship, valuing it for its ability to teach them what they truly want in a partner without the bitterness of a bad breakup.

And then there is fanship — a relationship that is sparked by admiration from a distance. This unilateral ‘ship’ is an intimate, frequently fanciful, relationship with no actual interaction. A whopping 18 percent of city-dwelling men admitted to being in a fanship with a partner for more than six months, blissfully dwelling in a state of denial and expectation.

Lastly, the ’microship’ is a hyper-intense but short-lived connection that is often mistaken for its smaller counterpart. It burns hot and quickly, usually lasting no more than one to three weeks. Marked by speeded-up intimacy and a readiness for ‘trauma dumping’ within moments, it falters as swiftly as it started. A stark statistic three in seven women have been through this head-spinning connection, citing that the sheer information dump tends to push it to its inevitable crashing point.