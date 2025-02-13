Five ways to make Valentine’s Day special when you’re miles away from each other

With the developing technologies, long-distance relationships have become very common over the years. The virtual landscape has made it easier for couples to not just survive but thrive despite the distance, especially with the facilities like instant messaging, video calling, multimedia communication and more. But still the tragedy of each other’s absence, especially during the season of love, remains and the virtual moments act as the bitter-sweet reminder of the distance between the couple. So don’t let the distance keep you apart this valentine’s day, here’s how you can celebrate your love overcoming the geographical barriers.
Cooking/baking together is always romantic, so select a recipe that you both can cook. Set your video call in the kitchen and cook in sync, guiding each other through the steps. Make it more fun and exciting by challenging each other to plate the dish with ultimate creativity. Rate each other’s presentation and enjoy your virtual dinner date.
A romantic and cosy movie night is something every couple deserves, so why let the distance take that away from you when you can stream your favourite movies or binge-watch series on online platforms. Sync up your screens while your video calls run in the background and get immersed in the movie together while sharing the emotions of the real time movie experience. Go beyond Valentine’s Day and make this a ritual to have a romantic date night every now and then.
Make this Valentine’s Day exciting, with a long distance yet digitally-connected game night. From online co-op video games to classic board games and brain-teasing puzzles, technology offers it all so that you can have a fun-filled and thrilling virtual Valentine’s Day celebration.
Make Valentine’s Day an excuse to pamper your long-distance partner and courier their favourite food or gift them flowers and other romantic surprises to make them feel special and keep the spark of your relationship alive. Deliver your love with special notes igniting butterflies and fireworks.
Organise a virtual karaoke night on video call – vibe to your jam and sing along, sharing a musical time with your partner. Distance cannot stop you from vibing with each other so make February 14, the day of rock and roll and romance. Let the music take over the distance and keep you connected.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)