Missed Valentine’s Day? Here are five special things you could do to make it up to your partner

Did your demanding schedule and fleeting memory lead to missing February 14? Make your partner feel extremely special, by surprising them with the most romantic consequences of your actions. Rejuvenate the butterflies and fireworks of your relationship with these five grand yet modest gestures.
Decorate the place with flowers and balloons and surprise your special one with a cosy and romantic date night. Cooking their favourite meal for a candle light dinner will not only help you apologise but will express your care and affection for your special one. If you want to put a long-lasting smile on your partner’s face, a bouquet of their favourite flowers and a meaningful note of appreciation is your answer. Finally, add the cherry on top with a midnight walk to your favourite dessert parlour and end your celebration on a sweet note.
Reminiscing together about the initial days of the relationship is both romantic and nostalgic. It allows the couple to rediscover the stepping stones of their emotional connection, that brought them together. So, if you missed Valentine’s Day, its high time that you recreate your very first meet-up or romantic date. Take your partner out to the same restaurant, café or movie theatre where you confessed your feelings for the first time. Arrange the same kind of clothes you both were wearing that day, order the same food and relive your special moments together. This will make your partner realise, how much every moment you spent with them matters to you.
Organise a romantic quest with clues that lead to special gifts, hidden in places where you made special memories with your other half. Keep the clues heartfelt but straightforward so that they can discover each of the gifts effortlessly. Some thoughtful gift ideas could include handwritten letters, his-and-hers accessories, personalized fragrance, flowers or something your partner has desired, for quite some time. This romantic yet fun gesture will not only get you out of trouble for missing Valentine’s Day but will also make your day memorable.
Money cannot buy happiness that your special one will feel, once they receive the gifts that you made with your own hands, investing your time and efforts. So let out the creative artist in you, to apologise and make up.
Some innovative ideas for handmade romantic gifts include:
Romantic greetings card featuring pictures of both of you along with a handwritten message highlighting the importance of the person in your life.
A mixtape or playlist with meaningful songs that you want to dedicate to them.
A Time Capsule- a cutely decorated handmade box consisting of pictures of your shared memorable experiences, valuable and meaningful souvenirs, like a receipt of the first dinner date, tickets to your first concert or movie together, first letter you wrote for them and more of the same.
An original poem of affection written by you, where you appreciate your beloved and express your feelings for them.
Bake, mouth-melting confections for your better half and melt their hearts, making their day sweet and delightful.
Contemplate prioritising and balancing your love life and your work life. Grab your ticket to destiny and plan an unexpected show-up at your long-distance partner’s doorstep with flowers and celebrate this month of love. Take a break from your busy life and give yourself and your partner the quality time that you both deserve. ‘Home is a person’, so just remember it’s never too late to go home.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)