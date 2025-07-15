Why the ‘GRWM as a 21-year-old married girl’ trend should worry us

Because while these young women might say it’s my choice, we have to ask: how free is a choice that’s shaped entirely by what you’ve been taught to see as normal? If all you’ve seen growing up is that a girl’s worth peaks once she’s a sanskari wife with a spotless kitchen and smiling in-laws, chances are, you’re not choosing from a wide menu. You’re picking the only thing that was ever offered.

This isn't about shaming women who get married young. It’s about the lack of critical conversation around why it’s still happening so rampantly. At 21 or 22, most people are just starting to form independent opinions, question the world, and unlearn biases. But marriage—especially in a traditional Indian setup—can often seal that process shut.

There’s limited space for rebellion when your days revolve around joint family duties and managing relationships that often come with baked-in hierarchy. And the problem with these videos is how romanticised it all looks. No one shows the loneliness, the stifled career dreams, the emotional labour. No one’s filming the self-doubt or the compromises. And so the algorithm keeps rewarding this overly polished version of early marriage as aspirational.

It’s time we ask harder questions. Why are we still selling domesticity as a girl’s rite of passage? Why don’t we see more content around 22-year-olds exploring careers, failing, growing, travelling solo? Why does the internet still celebrate women only when they’re serving, smiling, or settling down? It’s 2025. Let's stop mistaking conditioning for empowerment—and call a reel what it really is. Sometimes, a neatly filtered performance of the patriarchy.