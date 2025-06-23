Why mankeeping is making women quit dating

At the heart of the issue lies the growing male loneliness epidemic. With male friendships reportedly thinning out, many men are relying almost entirely on their romantic partners for emotional support. Instead of distributing their emotional needs across a healthy network of friends, hobbies or support systems, they channel it all into one person. And that person is tired.

While emotional vulnerability in men is crucial and long overdue, the imbalance it creates in relationships is driving a quiet rebellion. According to Pew Research Center data, only 38% of single women in the US say they are actively looking to date — compared to 61% of single men. For many women, the emotional cost of dating has become simply too high.

What’s driving this discontent is not that men have emotions — it’s that many haven’t learned how to handle them. Social norms around masculinity still discourage open communication among male peers. Without the tools or spaces to process emotions, women become the default support system.

The fix? Not fewer feelings — just better emotional hygiene. Men who engage in self-reflection, build strong friendships, seek therapy, and develop emotional intelligence are not only better partners — they’re better off overall. Modern dating doesn’t require men to be stoic or emotionally vacant. But it does ask for self-awareness and effort. Women are no longer signing up to be emotional mules, and rightly so.