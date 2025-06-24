Forget cars, cryptos, and height: 7615 Women revealed what they actually care about in men

Indian dating app QuackQuack has put to test common dating myths with a recent survey, uncovering what really clicks—and what's a big ‘nope’—for women in the Indian dating scenario. Conducted on 7,615 female users between 22 and 35 years old from various professional backgrounds in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, the study seeks to put to rest common myths about what women like.

Dating Myths Debunked: What Indian women really want

The ‘bad boy’ fallacy

Go against the common ‘women fall for bad boys’ stereotype, 4 in 6 women between 25 and 35 roundly rejected the idea. They think the myth is only applicable to emotionally immature teenagers. Mature women, they maintain, are better off and actively dislike hot–and–cold or indifferent behaviour. A whopping 28 percent of the participants also said that this myth promotes toxic behaviour among young men, resulting in harmful dating trends.

Beyond height and wealth

The poll destroyed the myth that tall, handsome guys instinctively have it made. Although 23 percent of women may look at physical looks, a clear 49 percent said it doesn’t count in serious relationships. Women found it ‘cringe’ when guys put physical looks on their bio lists. Rather, ‘kindness, emotional intelligence, personality’ and ‘effort’ made up the most coveted deal-makers. As Sunita (32) of Chennai expressed it, “Yes, you are tall. You may be able to reach the top shelf with just that, but not my heart. Personality will always beat looks for me.”

Similarly, the notion that ‘money talks louder’ was discredited. Whereas 36 percent of women equated money with security, they emphasised it doesn’t matter for the finding of real love. Flaunting wealth in appearance — like expensive vehicles in photographs or dropping the names of high–end brands — was considered turn–offs. Three out of every four women had an explicit choice in favour of an ‘ambitious and truthful man’ who can create a sound future ahead of someone who just shows off inherited wealth.

Eagerness is attractive

Last, the tired tip that ‘being eager’ is a turn-off has been discredited. Timely responses, text messaging after a date and even double text messaging are seen by 41 percent of over–30s as attractive and ‘cute’, burying myths about hard to get.