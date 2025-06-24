The Family Man season 3: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch & other details

The wait is almost over! One of India’s most eagerly anticipated web series, The Family Man Season 3, headlined by the phenomenal Manoj Bajpayee, is gearing up for a grand return in 2025. Directed by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK, the series has garnered a massive fan following thanks to its gripping narrative, clever humour, and grounded characters.
Filming for Season 3 is officially complete, and the show has now entered the post-production phase. In a recent interview, Bajpayee revealed that the team is putting the finishing touches on the final scenes, building up even more excitement for what's to come. If reports are to be believed, The Family Man Season 3 is expected to premiere in November 2025 on its usual streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.
This season promises to raise the stakes even higher with fresh threats and unpredictable twists. A major highlight is the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for Paatal Lok, who is set to play the primary antagonist. As always, the story will center around Srikant Tiwari, an ordinary man with an extraordinary job balancing high-stakes national security missions while juggling his family life.
Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Darshan Kumaar, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Dalip Tahil, ensuring continuity and emotional depth. The series' signature blend of action, drama, and slice-of-life humour has struck a chord with viewers across the country, making it a benchmark in Indian web content.
As anticipation builds, now is the perfect time to rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 and dive back into the layered world of Srikant and his dual lives. With compelling storytelling and a stellar ensemble, The Family Man Season 3 is all set to be one of the standout releases of 2025.