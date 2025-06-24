The Family Man season 3: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch & other details

Filming for Season 3 is officially complete, and the show has now entered the post-production phase. In a recent interview, Bajpayee revealed that the team is putting the finishing touches on the final scenes, building up even more excitement for what's to come. If reports are to be believed, The Family Man Season 3 is expected to premiere in November 2025 on its usual streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

This season promises to raise the stakes even higher with fresh threats and unpredictable twists. A major highlight is the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for Paatal Lok, who is set to play the primary antagonist. As always, the story will center around Srikant Tiwari, an ordinary man with an extraordinary job balancing high-stakes national security missions while juggling his family life.