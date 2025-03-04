Here’s why Gen Z is over dating apps

Dating apps were supposed to make finding love easier, but for many Gen Z users, they’re just another source of stress. Endless swipes, dead-end conversations, and more ghosting than a haunted house? No thanks. If you’re feeling burnt out, here’s why—and what to do about it.
At first, swiping is fun. Then it becomes a habit. Before you know it, you’re scrolling through faces like it’s a part-time job—with zero emotional payoff. Dating apps thrive on keeping you hooked, but the more you swipe, the less invested you feel.
Ever matched with 15 people and still felt single? Gen Z values deep connections, but dating apps often reduce people to bios and selfies. The result? Too many surface-level conversations, not enough real vibes.
If you had a rupee for every ‘wyd?’ text, you could retire early. Repetitive, low-effort chats make dating apps feel like a never-ending loop of awkward small talk. And let’s be honest—no one wants to carry the conversation every time.
One day, you’re sending memes. Next, you’re left on read. Ghosting has become so normal that people don’t even feel bad about it anymore. The emotional whiplash? Draining.
Super likes, boosts, and algorithm hacks—sometimes, dating apps feel less like romance and more like a strategy game where no one actually wins. Add in the pressure to have the perfect profile, and it’s no wonder people are tapping out.
Delete the app and reclaim your sanity. No more mindless swiping; match with people who genuinely interest you. Meet people through hobbies, events, or mutual friends instead. If ‘wyd?’ isn’t cutting it, try asking something fun or personal. At the end of the day, love isn’t in the algorithm—it’s in real connections.