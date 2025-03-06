Micro-cheating: The subtle betrayal that could be ruining your relationship

What exactly is micro-cheating?

Micro-cheating refers to small, seemingly harmless behaviours that suggest emotional or romantic interest in someone outside the relationship. These acts may not involve physical intimacy, but they breach the trust between partners. Think flirty DMs, excessive social media engagement with a certain someone, or keeping contact details saved under fake names. Unlike traditional cheating, micro-cheating thrives in the digital age. A late-night ‘I miss you’ text to an ex, constant inside jokes with a colleague, or lingering over an attractive stranger’s Instagram stories—individually, these might seem trivial. But when secrecy and emotional investment creep in, the lines of fidelity blur.