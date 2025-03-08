Men who champion women: The role of male allies in feminism

Why male allyship matter more than ever?

With women still facing workplace discrimination, gender-based violence, and legislative rollbacks on reproductive rights, male allies have a critical role to play. But allyship isn’t about taking centre stage—it’s about listening, learning, and leveraging privilege to drive real change. At the same time, breaking down patriarchy is also about freeing men from the impossible standards of masculinity that lead to burnout, isolation, and even higher rates of male suicide. Allyship, then, isn’t an act of charity—it’s an act of collective liberation. What often goes unspoken is how patriarchy harms men, too. While it places women at a disadvantage in many areas of life, it also enforces rigid expectations of masculinity, discouraging emotional vulnerability, pushing men into toxic competition, and punishing those who deviate from traditional roles. True allyship, then, isn’t just about supporting women—it’s about challenging a system that restricts everyone.