Men who champion women: The role of male allies in feminism

For years, the fight for gender equality has been largely driven by women. But in today’s world, where systemic biases persist and progress still faces pushback, the role of male allies is becoming more crucial. From the workplace to policy-making and grassroots activism, more men are stepping up—not as saviours, but as partners in dismantling patriarchal structures. Hollywood has also seen a shift, with actors like Benedict Cumberbatch refusing to take on roles unless his female co-stars receive equal pay, and Ryan Gosling openly praising the women in his life while calling out gender disparities in the industry.
True allyship isn’t just about using the right hashtags or making grand statements on Women’s Day. It’s about consistent action—calling out sexism in boardrooms, advocating for equal pay, mentoring women in male-dominated fields, and challenging outdated norms at home. But for many men, the journey into feminism starts with recognising how patriarchy has shaped their own lives, too.
With women still facing workplace discrimination, gender-based violence, and legislative rollbacks on reproductive rights, male allies have a critical role to play. But allyship isn’t about taking centre stage—it’s about listening, learning, and leveraging privilege to drive real change. At the same time, breaking down patriarchy is also about freeing men from the impossible standards of masculinity that lead to burnout, isolation, and even higher rates of male suicide. Allyship, then, isn’t an act of charity—it’s an act of collective liberation. What often goes unspoken is how patriarchy harms men, too. While it places women at a disadvantage in many areas of life, it also enforces rigid expectations of masculinity, discouraging emotional vulnerability, pushing men into toxic competition, and punishing those who deviate from traditional roles. True allyship, then, isn’t just about supporting women—it’s about challenging a system that restricts everyone.
For allyship to be truly effective, it must be proactive and ongoing. The next step? More men acknowledging their privilege, taking accountability, and ensuring their workplaces, homes, and communities reflect the gender equality they claim to support. Because feminism isn’t just a women’s fight—it’s a fight for a fairer world. And that’s something everyone should want to be part of.