Why your pet might just be the key to your next great swipe

Yes, those furry (or feathered) companions have quickly moved from simply being loyal sidekicks to the stars of your dating profile. Forget awkward small talk or clumsy introductions—pets are swooping in as the ultimate icebreakers, compatibility checkers, and even post-breakup therapists. You might think you’re swiping for romance, but it’s your dog or cat that just might steal the show.

Animals are no longer just background noise in dating conversations

The evidence? Tinder in India has seen a 7.6% rise in bios asking the game-changing question, “Do you have a pet?” between January 2024 and February 2025. Dogs still reign supreme as the most mentioned pet (because who can resist those puppy eyes?), followed closely by cats. But here’s the twist: even if you don’t have a pet, many users are still showing their love with phrases like, “Don’t have one, but love them,” or “Want a pet.” It’s clear—animals are no longer just background noise in dating conversations. They’re front and center.

Tinder’s latest video campaign brings this trend to life in a refreshingly relatable way, showcasing three different relationship moments through the lens of young Indian women. One standout video, “Move On,” tells the emotional story of a woman healing after a breakup—with a pet turtle left behind by her ex serving as a symbol of moving forward. A poignant reminder that while relationships end, new ones begin—sometimes, even with the help of a four-legged friend. After all, a new relationship begins every 3 seconds on Tinder. And with 57% of young adults in India (18-25) having formed meaningful connections via dating apps, it’s clear that modern dating is about embracing new beginnings—and pets are playing a big part in that.

Pet Love: The Icebreaker You Never Knew You Needed

Let’s face it—nothing says “let’s talk” like a cute pet in your profile picture. Pets have taken over Tinder as the ultimate conversation starters. From hilarious bios to adorable snaps, our furry friends are leading the charge when it comes to breaking the ice. Need proof? Check out these gems:

“Bookworm and dog mum. Looking for someone who appreciates a good pun and isn’t afraid to be a little quirky.”

“A Jane Austen heroine in a modern world—loves cats, emotional intelligence, well-structured novels, and Taylor Swift. Seeking my Mr. Darcy.”

“Your mom will love me. Your dog will too. The cat? Well, we’ll have to negotiate.”

It’s not just about the words, either. Throw in a pet, and you’ve got an instant chat starter. Questions like, “Who’s that adorable pup in your photo?” or “Tell me your dog’s name and I’ll guess your personality,” are perfect for light-hearted conversations. And let’s not forget the ultimate icebreaker: “Only like my profile if you’d let my cat judge you on a first date.”