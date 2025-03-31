The online ‘waiting game’ daters reveal reasons beyond safety

A recent online poll, conducted by dating app QuackQuack, has uncovered a surprising change in online dating behaviour. More than 39% of the audience in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities are adopting the ‘waiting game’ consciously slowing down their relationships. The practice goes beyond safety issues including emotional readiness compatibility and strategic pairing.

Insights into the trend of taking it slow

The 9,000 daters‘ survey between 22 and 35 years brings to the forefront a shift away from spontaneous matching. The users are focusing on emotional stability, with 35 percent saying they’re taking care to be in the right mindset before committing. Ritika, 32, from Jamshedpur, said, “Quick matches and commitment result in chaos and then eventually heartbreak; at least that's been my experience.”

Compatibility checks are better now. Witty bio and profile picture don’t cut it anymore. 31 percent women highlighted that relationships need more significant connections understanding what’s similar and what’s not. Daters are also hoping to skip ‘flaky matches’ the sort of person likely to vanish into thin air.

While tier 1 daters are concerned with career and lifestyle compatibility, tier 2 and 3 users care most about shared values and family history. But the strategy beneath is the same: slow.