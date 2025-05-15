Love, pets & the Tarot: A new era of spiritually aligned swiping

Dating’s gone cosmic

We’re talking about the new wave of dating, where people aren’t just looking for love — they’re manifesting it with moon rituals, Mercury retrograde warnings, and yes, the soulful side-eyes of their four-legged familiars.

According to Tinder’s latest download on the dating cosmos:

– 16% of singles are turning to Tarot cards to decode their love life

– 30% of Gen Z and Millennials are checking star signs before a single sip of coffee on the first date

– ‘Do you have a pet?’ is now a flirtatious opener, with mentions up 7.6% in India this year

– Nearly 1 in 5 singles globally are building vision boards — hoping for Golden Retriever-style loyalty (44%) or that enigmatic Black Cat allure (23%)

So Tinder India teamed up with Tarot reader Jeevika Sharma to ask the real expert on your love life: your pet. That’s right — a Pet-Led Tarot Reading, where the furry one in your lap gets to ask the universe, “Is my human ready to stop emotionally chasing squirrels?”