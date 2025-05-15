Love, pets & the Tarot: A new era of spiritually aligned swiping

In the grand theatre of modern dating, the stars are aligning, the Tarot is shuffling, vision boards are glittering, and — let’s be real — your dog already knows if a particular match is a walking red flag in vintage jeans. Welcome to the age of emotionally aligned swiping, where your pet is the real matchmaker, and Tinder is tuning into the higher frequency of heart and fluff.
We’re talking about the new wave of dating, where people aren’t just looking for love — they’re manifesting it with moon rituals, Mercury retrograde warnings, and yes, the soulful side-eyes of their four-legged familiars.
According to Tinder’s latest download on the dating cosmos:
– 16% of singles are turning to Tarot cards to decode their love life
– 30% of Gen Z and Millennials are checking star signs before a single sip of coffee on the first date
– ‘Do you have a pet?’ is now a flirtatious opener, with mentions up 7.6% in India this year
– Nearly 1 in 5 singles globally are building vision boards — hoping for Golden Retriever-style loyalty (44%) or that enigmatic Black Cat allure (23%)
So Tinder India teamed up with Tarot reader Jeevika Sharma to ask the real expert on your love life: your pet. That’s right — a Pet-Led Tarot Reading, where the furry one in your lap gets to ask the universe, “Is my human ready to stop emotionally chasing squirrels?”
A Tarot reading with your pet in the hot seat: What’s really going on with your human’s heart?
Because if they could speak (and shuffle a Tarot deck without trying to eat it), this is what your pet would want to know:
– Is my human finally emotionally available — or still out here licking old wounds?
– Who’s this new person bringing treats into our home — and do I get a say in whether they stay?
– What’s blocking my human’s love chi, and can I fix it by being extra snuggly?
– Will their next romantic getaway include me — or am I about to be benched at the pet hotel again?
– What red flags should I growl at before it’s too late?
The universe responded — and Jeevika dropped Tarot forecasts and ready-made Tinder bios by zodiac sign, because fun fact: 25% of singles say an interesting or funny bio is the ultimate green flag. Let’s get into it.
Your pet-approved love forecast
Because your dog has better intuition than your last situationship.
Aries
Your human’s finally slowing down — no more full-speed chasing of emotional squirrels. A familiar scent (maybe an old flame?) is sniffing back around.
Taurus
Open heart, loyal vibe, and a new love interest on the horizon by mid-June. Bonus: You’re going too. Bring your travel bowl.
Gemini
Your human’s charm has limits — but growth is happening. The One? Already in orbit. Just waiting for a sign (probably literally).
Cancer
The feelings are huge, the cuddles are constant, and the incoming match is a walking Pinterest board of soft romance and drama.
Leo
Main character energy = activated. Someone worthy is arriving in June, ready to worship accordingly.
Virgo
Your human’s checklist is done, the energy is aligned, and a love of substance shows up by September — possibly with organic treats.
Libra
Balance incoming, but a little karmic declutter needed first. A soft, sweet match may knock in May. Hope you like road trips.
Scorpio
Deep love, zero chill — and yet, surrendering a little control might just open the door to that soulmate-level stuff.
Sagittarius
Half explorer, half snuggle bug. Love is present — but commitment might need a leash. Expect short-lived flings with the pet sitter.
Capricorn
Calm exterior, total marshmallow inside. Someone new is joining your little pack by July — hopefully with gourmet biscuits.
Aquarius
Emotionally aloof? Maybe. But irresistible energy is en route. The only way through is vulnerability — and yes, you get to come too.
Pisces
The emotional tide is shifting. Once they drop the past, love flows in by June — though you might need to chill in daycare while they find their balance.
In 2025, your pet doesn’t just get a say in your dating life — they get a whole Tarot spread, too. The stars are speaking. Your dog is howling. And Tinder? It’s vibing higher than ever.