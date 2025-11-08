Viral Bird Theory: The relationship test everyone is obsessed with

To test the theory, you just have to make a random comment like, "I saw a bird today". How your partner reacts and whether he makes a conversation out of it, can apparently tell you how interested he is in you.

The Bird Theory has been been inspired by the 'bids of connection' concept present in psychology ideated by the Gottman Institute which calls it "the fundamental unit of emotional communication".

According to the Bird Theory, if your partner warmly responds and engages in an conversation with you once you have made your statement it shows that they actually care and are emotionally connected. So, they have passed the relationship test. If they dismiss your words, maybe that's a red flag.

In modern times, when everyone is suffering from low attention span, a relationship test such as the Bird Theory to check whether or not your partner actually pays attention to you, might make sense. However, a relationship's worth cannot be decided by one simple question or statement.

The Bird Theory doesn't take your partner's state of mind into account, it sees things in binaries. If you test your partner on a bad day, then it will not give you an accurate result. So, while it may seem fun and games, do not make relationship decisions based on a viral social media trend.