Airport Divorce: Why couples are breaking up before take-off

You’ve heard of destination weddings, revenge travel, and soft launches; now there’s “Airport Divorce." It's one of the latest ways couples can travel together without killing each other and somehow it is also social media-approved. The concept is simple, maybe even genius: After check-in and security, couples will part ways intentionally. One person goes to duty-free, while the other goes straight to their gate. Later, they meet up: calmer, happier, and much less likely to yell, “I told you to print the boarding passes!” across the terminal.

The origin of ‘Airport Divorce’

It all took off when British travel writer, Huw Oliver admitted that he and his partner began “divorcing” at the airport in the name of reduced travel stress. A funny tweet turned into a fully fledged global conversation. Now, social media is full of #AirportDivorce confessions, with memes of couples cutely waving goodbye close to Gate 32.