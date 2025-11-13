Who should pay on the first date? Majority of Indian women prefer splitting the bill, reveals new survey

A new dating survey from India has sparked a revitalization of the age-old question: who should pay on the first date? According to the survey, 53 percent of Indian women are now okay with splitting the expenses on a first date. This represents a movement toward a new norm for today’s dating assumptions of equity and independence. Interestingly enough, 42 percent of men continue to believe they should pay for the full date, suggesting traditional gender norms regarding dating are still alive.

Who should pay on the first date? Evolving dating norms in India

The survey provides insights into shifting dating norms and gender dynamics in urban India. Although the majority of women have become more open to splitting the bill, many men still associate settling it with politeness or responsibility. This demonstrates what is probably a transitional period between traditional courtship practices and more modern practices based on equity.