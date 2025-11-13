Who should pay on the first date? Majority of Indian women prefer splitting the bill, reveals new survey

A new dating survey from India has sparked a revitalization of the age-old question: who should pay on the first date? According to the survey, 53 percent of Indian women are now okay with splitting the expenses on a first date. This represents a movement toward a new norm for today’s dating assumptions of equity and independence. Interestingly enough, 42 percent of men continue to believe they should pay for the full date, suggesting traditional gender norms regarding dating are still alive.
The survey provides insights into shifting dating norms and gender dynamics in urban India. Although the majority of women have become more open to splitting the bill, many men still associate settling it with politeness or responsibility. This demonstrates what is probably a transitional period between traditional courtship practices and more modern practices based on equity.
Experts say discussions about who pays the bill on a first date in India are no longer about cash, but values. For many women, splitting the bill on a date is a way of conveying confidence, self-sufficiency, and fairness. On the other hand, for many men, paying the bill is a way to express interest and respect, often rooted in long-standing cultural conventions.
It brings to the forefront that, more or less, financial equality has become an essential ingredient in modern relationships. Transparency and balance when it comes to dating expenses is preferred by younger Indians, especially in metro cities.
According to experts in relationships, it is essential to communicate, whether this is done immediately or inferred from one another's attitude. In the end, the question of "who pays on the first date" may be less important than what paying (or not paying) denotes with regard to expectations, respect and mutual understanding. As dating behaviours change, the first bill may just be another conversation about shared values, and not just who is grabbing the bill.