What is the new dating trend Zip-Coding?

Put away the pigeon-hole questions and forget astrology matches; the most recent date book buzz term on everybody’s lips is zip-coding. Zip coding, in its purest form, refers to calling potential partners into question based on their proximity and place of residency (more specifically, their postal/ Zip code) prior to considering other compatibility challenges. This is not limited to just "are you near?" It is dependent on whether a person lives in the "right" neighbourhood; based on what that communicates, in terms of a lifestyle, values, and compatibility for the long term.

Why Zip-Coding is taking over on dating apps

The principal driving force behind this trend is convenience. Folks are on the run, so they want as few logistics as possible while achieving the maximum degree of efficiency possible. People hope to minimise the stress of meeting up by prioritising a match who lives within a zip code to maximise the likelihood of seeing someone more frequently. Dating apps have fuelled this perspective for users as people increasingly filter by distance or region- sometimes before swiping right.