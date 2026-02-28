Horrifying new dating trend: 'Alpine divorce' is leaving people stranded in the wild

There is a shocking new phrase going viral on the Internet: ‘alpine divorce.’ It refers to an instance in which one partner abandons the other in the wilderness on either a date or an outdoor activity. According to professionals, this kind of abandonment is a very serious form of abuse. There have been several cases in which someone was abandoned in dangerous conditions, and there are cases where people were left to die.
Alpine divorce is when one person in a couple abandons the other while they are outdoors. This can happen while hiking or camping or biking. Many times one partner is much more experienced traveller than the other partner and moves much quicker or leaves the other partner intentionally behind. Professionals say this is potentially dangerous and sometimes fatal.
The phrase originated from a Scottish author, Robert Barr’s story. He wrote a short story during the 1900's about a married couple hiking in the Alps. The husband contemplated pushing his wife off a cliff and then she jumped off herself. Hence, the phrase was created as a result of that short story, therefore called an ‘alpine divorce’.
An incident in Austria drew attention to this word again. There was a couple who tried to climb Austria's highest peak Grossglockner (12,461 feet) in January 2025 but did not reach the summit. The girlfriend was at 164 feet from the top when it got dark and very cold. They found her hanging upside down on the side of the cliff.
The boyfriend stated that he departed in order to find aid, however was charged after all by the police later with culpable gross negligence causing death. A mountaineering experienced judge sentenced him to a 5-month suspended jail term and imposed on him a fine of €9,600. Most observers have said the sentence is lenient.
People who suffer from alpine divorce experience being blamed and sometimes even gaslit by the leaving spouse/partner. For instance, they are told they didn't walk fast enough, carry enough water, or have the right hiking equipment. According to experts, this creates more psychological damage than real physical danger.
‘Alpine divorce’ is definitely not the end of the world. Here are some tips that can help you out:
- Always reach out to the government, local people, or not emergency numbers
- Avoid long remote trails with someone you don’t trust
- Stick to places close to civilisations
- Carry enough gears, water and emergency supplies