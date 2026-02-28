Horrifying new dating trend: 'Alpine divorce' is leaving people stranded in the wild

There is a shocking new phrase going viral on the Internet: ‘alpine divorce.’ It refers to an instance in which one partner abandons the other in the wilderness on either a date or an outdoor activity. According to professionals, this kind of abandonment is a very serious form of abuse. There have been several cases in which someone was abandoned in dangerous conditions, and there are cases where people were left to die.

What is alpine divorce?

Alpine divorce is when one person in a couple abandons the other while they are outdoors. This can happen while hiking or camping or biking. Many times one partner is much more experienced traveller than the other partner and moves much quicker or leaves the other partner intentionally behind. Professionals say this is potentially dangerous and sometimes fatal.