Are silent breakups becoming the preferred exit in modern relationships?

It usually begins with a little thing. A short response here, a missed call that never gets followed up on, conversations that just aren’t as easy anymore. And while the Silent Breakup used to be the exception rather than the rule in today’s romantic relations, more and more couples are opting for this approach to their breakups rather than choosing confrontation. Unlike dramatic breakups, full of fights or discussions about ending their relationship, Silent Breakups are quiet affairs. They are slow, insidious, and confusing for everyone involved.

Why Silent Breakup is becoming the default choice for modern couples?

Emotional avoidance is another reason why Silent Breakup becomes an increasingly popular trend these days. Modern people avoid uncomfortable discussions, and hence, rather than facing problems, they prefer keeping silent. Thus, instead of talking about what happens, communication becomes scarce until the end result emerges.