What is puffer-fishing: The modern way of dating?

One of the common signs is an unwillingness to engage in hard discussions. Rather than expressing their discomfort, the individual becomes emotionally unavailable. The individual might disappear for some time and come back to expect everything to be business as usual.

It is often associated with one’s emotional experiences from an early age. Individuals who come from an environment where their emotional needs have been either neglected, erratic, or unsafe will end up associating intimacy with pressure or danger.

Still, even in healthy relationships, there is space. What separates them is that the former communicates their space well and provides assurance, while puffer-fishing tends to be filled with silence and ambiguity.

It is also important to point out that those exhibiting the characteristics of puffer fishing are not cold-hearted individuals. More often than not, they are stressed out, rather than cold-hearted, and are unable to be present when there is intense emotion because they don’t have the right coping mechanisms.