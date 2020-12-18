Beauty isn’t skin-deep and beautiful skin and hair are sure proof of that. Apart from a healthy diet and exercise, a good deal of care goes behind maintaining a luscious mane and glowing skin. With busy young professionals now more conscious than ever before about the beauty products, homegrown brands are clamouring for attention by ticking all the right boxes, including ethical practices like going green and vegan, sustainable and cruelty-free.

We have scouted half a dozen such hair and skincare labels that are promising you a guilt-free indulgence to take care of your winter woes. Here you go:

Bare Body Essentials Collagen Face Serum

Bare Body Essentials: A 100 per cent vegetarian and cruelty-free brand, Bare Body Essentials’ latest winter skincare range is simply time-effective. Their Get Set Go range of serums takes perfect care of acne-prone, oily skin.

Completely oil-free and light, the three serums — Glutashine, Collagen and Retinol — are supple and easily absorbed by the skin, leaving no trace of oil on the face. You can especially try the Retinol Face Serum, which visibly evens out the comedones and reduces acne scars.

Rs 750 each.

The Earth Collective

The Earth Collective: This cruelty-free, homegrown brand has over 34 different hair care solutions including cleansers, conditioners, serums, leave-in treatments, scalp tonic, hair moisturisers, oils and masks that are nature-inspired and made with source-certified natural ingredients like roots, stems, leaves, flowers, fruits and seeds.

We highly recommend their Goji Berry Brahmi and Alfalfa cleanser and conditioner for that instantly squeaky and bouncy mane.

Rs 1,150.

Mystique Earth Youth Concentrate Serum

Mystique Earth: This Bhopal-based hair and skincare brand that just got launched this February has already become renowned for their high-end clean products. Their range of night care cream, masks and serum will blow you away with its supple and light texture.

The copper peptides infused Youth Concentrate serum leaves your skin looking instantly plump and the Night Revival cream with Forest Persimmon or Amar Phal and Mahua Butter restores the skin’s moisture overnight. Their Black Malwa Soil Mineral Mask is also extremely effective on damaged skin.

Rs 1,899.

MyGlamm's Treat Love care range's Anti Pollution Foundation

MyGlamm: We just fell in love with their Clean Beauty range of BB cream shades loaded with Argan Oil that are perfect for the winters. The best part is that the beauty stick nourishes your skin while giving it good coverage and doesn’t create an oily film on your face after some time.

Also, you can surely try the Oil Control foundation from their Treat Love Care range for that subtle glow without having to worry about excess oil secretion. It’s worth it.

Rs 800 for the BB Cream range.

Pilgrim's Argan Hair Oil Mask

Pilgrim: This homegrown vegan brand has gained popularity among the nature-conscious for their Secrets of Jeju Island range, where they source the ingredients from the famed Korean island.

To keep your hair’s moisture locked during this harsh winter, you can try out their Sulfate-free Shampoo with Argan Oil, Camellia and White Lotus and Argan Oil Hair mask. You are sure to fall in love with the soothing aroma that lingers for a very long time after the wash.

Rs 400 onwards.

Rêvées Clive's Active Seaweed Scalp Nourisher

Revees Clive: The biotechnology-inspired beauty brand is known for their soap-free products and their Active Seaweed Scalp Nourisher might just be the cleanser you need to arrest hair fall.

Filled with active seaweed, the nourisher renders the hair soft and oil-free. The Peony and Turmeric Ubtan is also a must-try. The complete soap-free body cleanser exfoliates, moisturises and detoxifies the skin and is very effective on tanned skin.

Rs 969.

