London, Feb 20 (IANS): The royal duties of the UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will officially end on March 31, their office has announced.



In a statement on Wednesday, the office said that the Duke of Sussex will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, news reports said.



The Sussexes will announce details of their new non-profit organisation later in the year, a spokeswoman for the couple said.



A number of royal engagements were also announced, with Prince Harry due to attend an Invictus Games event with pop star Jon Bon Jovi on February 28.



Meghan will then mark International Women's Day a week later, with the couple's final official engagement coming alongside the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before their Buckingham Palace office closes on April 1.



The spokeswoman said the Sussexes would continue to work with their existing patronages as they build a plan for engagements in the UK and the Commonwealth throughout the year.



The couple has also been undertaking meetings as part of their ongoing work to establish their new non-profit organisation.



The development comes after the couple's January 8 announcement that they were stepping back as royals in order to become financially independent but would continue to serve the Queen.



The Sussexes are currently living in Canada with their baby son Archie, news reports said.



They had initially hoped for a dual role, supporting the Queen, the Commonwealth and Harry's military associations, but the idea was deemed unworkable.