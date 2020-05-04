Has being confined to your home during this lockdown upset your sleep cycle? Or is the thought of uncertainty around your job and finances with the economic slowdown keeping you up, well past a healthy bed time? Whatever the reason - neglecting sleep concerns can affect your overall well-being if you aren't careful. And a good night's sleep might be exactly what you need now more than ever, because several studies state have shown that quality sleeps leads to a stronger immune system

Guru Mahadev Mrityunjaya of the atmamarg.com institute shows us four asanas that will help you stretch and relax so your body is primed for sweet slumber as your head touches that pillow.



Bhujangasana: or Cobra Pose is a reclining back-bending asana. It stretches the chest, shoulders and abdomen, as well as strengthens the spine. The posture aids with releasing fatigue and tension in the body.

Paschimottanasana (seated forward bend): This asana stretches the spine, hamstrings and shoulders. It calms the brain, relieves stress and is also known to help with menstrual discomfort

Ardha matsyendra asana: Matsyendrasana, Matsyendra's Pose or Lord of the Fishes Pose, is a seated twisting asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga as exercise. Apart from increasing the supply of oxygen to the lungs, this posture is wonderful for slip disc patients and releases stiffness in the hips. The twist squeezes and massages one's internal organs, which helps in the release of toxins from the body, thereby resulting in deeper sleep.

Trikonasana: or Utthita Trikonasana, (Extended) Triangle Pose is a standing asana. It improves breathing by opening the chest, helps with back pain and a sense of balance.

What you will achieve by doing all the postures above is stretching your spine for smooth blood flow in your central nervous system. Do these asanas just 5-10 minutes just before you sleep for best results.



Other quick tips:

Wake up before sunrise, take a bath and then practice yoga or any sport but a bath as soon as you wake up is essential for removal of toxins in the morning.



Many of us take afternoon naps, and during this quarantine it's more possible for you to take a longer one but be advised and wake up before sunset. If you wake up after sunset you will find it extremely difficult to sleep by night and you will experience uncomfortable sleep cycles.

Finish dinner 2-3 hours before you sleep. The suggested time for bed is between 10 pm to midnight so that you can wake up before sunrise.