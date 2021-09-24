RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's Guiltfree Industries launches nature-inspired wellness brand Naturali

Guiltfree Industries Ltd, the FMCG vertical of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group just launched Naturali, a whole new age personal care brand that offers hair and skin solutions rich in natural elements. Ranging from shampoos, conditioners, face washes to face creams, Naturali is designed to meet the evolved beauty needs of modern millennials and Gen Z consumers, who are quality conscious and well-informed.

"The existing natural wellness brands are expensive, making them out of reach for a large part of the consumer base. Naturali delivers quick efficacious results and is available at affordable price points. The haircare and skincare offerings not only make you look good but are also free from harmful chemicals like sulphates, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and mineral oil. The range is formulated using new-age ingredients that are a superfood for your hair and skin like avocado, raspberry, moringa, charcoal, tea tree among others," says Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Retail & FMCG.

The haircare offerings comprise three ranges – Hair Fall Arrest, Damage Repair and Pollution Defence while the skincare range includes the Pollution Defence face wash and face cream together with a Daily Purifying face wash.

Actor Kriti Sanon is the face of Naturali's hair-care range while Shanaya Kapoor will promote skincare. With an array of shampoos, conditioners and face care products the group is confident that Naturali will trend well in the market.

Price starts from Rs 70.

The expertly curated range is currently available in Delhi and Bangalore and

will soon be there on leading e-commerce websites.