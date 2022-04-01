Wellness special: A few new beauty products to check out before the summer strikes

Lips don't lie

The Body Shop's latest range of vinyl lip colours called Speak Up is for those who do not think twice before flaunting brave shades on their pouts. Made with natural ingredients and rich in Vitamin E, these limited-edition vegan lip glosses come in our bold shades namely, My Choice (bold blush pink), Bite Back (vibrant coral), My Voice (deep berry red) and Power Move (fiery orange) that have a semi-gloss, long-lasting effect. Having medium to light coverage and buildable colour intensity, these glosses are non-sticky and keep the lips fully moisturised.

Rs 895. Available in stores and online.

Bee Lovely hand cream

Hands up

When it comes to hands, they are, of course, often the most neglected part of the body. To pamper your sunburnt or cracked hands, here's Neal's Yard Remedies' luxuriant Bee Lovely hand cream that intensely moisturises the dried hands, rendering them softer and plumper. Made with fair trade organic Mexican honey, this cream should surely be a part of your daily beauty regimen.

Rs 1,390. On boddess.com

Green Apple exfoliating mask

Just peel it

Juice Beauty's latest Green Apple Range has a fantastic fuss-free Peel Full Strength Exfoliating Mask that's a great way to rejuvenate your skin fast. If you are short on time, try this for dark spots, discolouration and uneven skin tone and texture. Also, the fruity smell is really refreshing during the summers.

Rs 5,000. On boddess.com

Aharuvi by The Ayurveda Experience

Goodness drops

Brace your skin up for all the summer heat with this multi-tasker potion Aharuvi from the beauty label The Ayurveda Experience. Use a few drops of Aharuvi as a primer or base to protect your skin from all the damaging effects. The product promises to intensely nourish the skin and prevent it from dryness.

Rs 549. On tae.in