Thiruvananthapuram’s LuLu mall introduces midnight shopping on a trial basis

The LuLu International mall has introduced a ‘midnight shopping model’ at its central property in Thiruvanthapuram on a trial basis from July 6, 2022. This is considered the first move for the city to transform into a metropolitan that never sleeps, like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

“Our main intention is to encourage midnight shopping so as to ensure that the public can experience nightlife with less traffic, where they can purchase their daily needs in a more peaceful atmosphere. On a trial basis, we will introduce it for one day and going forward, we are planning to try this for more days. We are aware that there could be a lot of hindrances and drawbacks initially. However, we will study all those aspects and see how we can introduce this in a full-phased manner in the future (sic),” said Joy Shadanandan, regional director, LuLu group to media sources.

Sources state that the LuLu hypermarket is the first shopping mall in Kerala to start such an initiative. They added that if the model becomes successful, then it would allow women to explore the city during late hours.

“The security apparatus has also been arranged where more officials in mufti will be made available so as to ensure women’s safety during the night. KSRTC will provide special service along with an open double-decker bus at midnight shopping time. Also, online taxi services will also be available for customers. Today, the capital will witness the biggest shopping festival that Kerala has seen recently (sic),” Joy was quoted as saying.

The plan will be rolled out in a phased manner. Sources added that shoppers could also avail up to 50 percent discounts for above 500 brands during the night slot.

