Here is a glimpse into Chennai’s most happening parties last week

And just like that, there are only two weeks left in the year. The city is at its best, and all around us are conversations on plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As always, the hotels have outdone themselves on the Christmas tree front, with all sorts of themes and sustainability at the forefront. Despite the rains, the city’s party people have been out and about with festive hats on, putting their best foot forward. From recitals and parties to workshops and bake-offs, there’s been something for everyone.
Putting us in a warm, fuzzy mood was an invite from Hundreds Bistro for their ‘Winter Chills with Hot Chocolate’ event. Everyone got to enjoy the cosy vibe of the season while indulging in pizza, coffee, and other snackable delights. From Butter chicken fries to Dal makhni pizza, it was hard to choose a favourite. Beverage connoisseurs too, loved their range of coffee and milkshakes. The venue buzzed with conversations about plans for Christmas and resolutions for 2025.
We saw a few familiar faces at the Hi Life Brides exhibition, stocking up for the bridal and festive season. Doing the honours and inaugurating the event at Hyatt Regency were Be gum Seema Ahmed, actor Komal Sharma, Vidya Singh, and Aby Dominic. Safe to say the ladies were spoilt for choice with over 100 bridal designers and jewellers unveiling their latest offerings. While the classics always remain in style, many were on the lookout for trans-seasonal pieces that can be worn for multiple occasions. In attendance were stylists, designers, entrepreneurs, and popular city faces.
Also this week saw the opening of Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic in Chengalpattu, a well-known name in hair and skin treatments. A bevvy of celebrities inaugurated the new space, after which guests got to take a look around. With stateof-the-art technology and swanky interiors, they offer a comprehensive spectrum of treatments that encompass both clinical and non-clinical approaches.