Here is a glimpse into Chennai’s most happening parties last week

And just like that, there are only two weeks left in the year. The city is at its best, and all around us are conversations on plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. As always, the hotels have outdone themselves on the Christmas tree front, with all sorts of themes and sustainability at the forefront. Despite the rains, the city’s party people have been out and about with festive hats on, putting their best foot forward. From recitals and parties to workshops and bake-offs, there’s been something for everyone.

Putting us in a warm, fuzzy mood was an invite from Hundreds Bistro for their ‘Winter Chills with Hot Chocolate’ event. Everyone got to enjoy the cosy vibe of the season while indulging in pizza, coffee, and other snackable delights. From Butter chicken fries to Dal makhni pizza, it was hard to choose a favourite. Beverage connoisseurs too, loved their range of coffee and milkshakes. The venue buzzed with conversations about plans for Christmas and resolutions for 2025.