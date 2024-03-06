Empowering women, inspiring futures

In the 21st century, where the whispers of women's equality and empowerment swell into a resounding chorus, Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia, the founder of Nirmooha, has started a remarkable endeavour. She has initiated, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to empower women through education.
The shoot for the campaign saw women from various walks of life coming together. Amrutha Fadnavis, an activist, singer and banker; Anaita Shroff Adajania, fashion stylist, designer and actor; Ashwini Bhide IAS; Ankita Raina, a professional tennis player; Dolly Jain, celebrity sari draper; Ekta Kapoor, producer and director; Juhi Godambe, entrepreneur; Mary Kom, six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist; Nitya Arora, an entrepreneur; Prreeti Jain Nainutia herself, the weaver of this vision; Shanaya Kapoor, the young starlet and fashionista; and Sunita Gowariker, film producer -- a tapestry of diverse accomplishments – together, they are initiating change.
Prreeti is also collaborating with Mary Kom Foundation to work towards the welfare of girls in the Northeast, particularly in Manipur.
Through the united voices of these remarkable women, Prreeti wants to initiate discussions, and transform lives. This is an initiate for the women by the women to uphold and uplift each other, kindling the hearts of a new generation of trailblazers.