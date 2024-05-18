Kolkata’s BITM Museum gets an updated Transport Gallery

Upon entering the gallery you will be greeted by a wall of information on various Metro Rails around the world. Of course, it’s an introduction to the first underground metro system accompanied by a model of the same which has been made to near-perfection on the basis of actual engineered blueprints.

When we talk of the metro railways, it is impossible to miss out on their latest victory where Kolkata was the first to get an underwater metro. A model of that too is on display with moving miniature trains.