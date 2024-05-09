'Once lost, heritage cannot be rebuilt,' says renowned architect Frederik Franken during his visit to Kochi

In 1994, when Frederik Franken first visited Fort Kochi, he was undertaking a study which, as part of his graduation project, made an inventory of the monumental values of the region. The report eventually paved the way for a conservation plan for Bastion Bungalow.

Today, 30 years later, Frederik, who hails from the Netherlands, is a renowned figure in the field of architectural conservation. As monument advisor for the city of Amsterdam, he advises and directs the maintenance of key monuments, including the Portuguese Synagogue and Our Lord in the Attic Museum in Amsterdam, the Binnenhof (Houses of Parliament) in The Hague, castle Gunterstein in Breukelen and various canal houses.

In a free-flowing chat with us, Frederik talks about the need to conserve built heritage, the hidden dangers of unchecked tourism, conservation efforts undertaken across the world, and more…

Could you elaborate on your interest in conservation of architecture?

I have always enjoyed visiting cities with historical architecture in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands, where you can easily sense the past through these old buildings. I believe understanding the past is essential for envisioning the future. Historic cities are often designed with human scale in mind, making them more walkable compared with car-dependent modern layouts.

The craftsmanship of historic buildings is an art I greatly admire, far surpassing today’s industrial construction methods. Older structures have proven their durability and functionality, and conserving them is important for preserving their historical value. Studies in the Netherlands show that towns with designated monuments are more appreciated and have higher property values. Therefore, conserving these old structures benefits entire communities.

Could you elaborate on your graduation project at Delft Technical University, which involved building an inventory of monumental values in Fort Kochi?

The project, in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), the School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi, and TU Delft – was a unique opportunity to explore the world. Fort Kochi had already been declared a heritage zone, but Mattanchery needed attention as well. We focused on Fort Kochi because we had better access to information.

We conducted research in Dutch archives, surveyed the area, and analysed its historical development and architectural features. We created maps documenting each building’s origin and condition and suggested tools for renovation. Our report was shared with local authorities but we did not expect to see it implemented. The Bastion Bungalow plan aimed to convert the building into a museum with a contemporary design, but it was ultimately too ambitious. Besides, the plan formulated then does not follow the rules that I now apply for building conservation.

How do India’s conservation efforts compare with the likes of the UK, the Netherlands, and Italy?

In Italy, the focus is on preserving the construction history of a building and adding contemporary design where appropriate. The building’s present function is not displaced by blind efforts to historicise it. In the UK, there’s a stronger emphasis on restoring buildings to their original state by removing later additions. The reconstruction of the interiors of the Royal Pavilion in Bristol is a good example. The Netherlands prefers a neat and clean approach, which can, sometimes, lead to unnecessary interventions. Restoration efforts here also mean to make buildings beautiful again. This can sometimes risk damage to the monument’s value.

India’s approach may differ, but I observed remnants of paint and plaster in Agra and the Red Fort during my recent visit. This suggests that these buildings have undergone coloured finishes recently. I hope the upcoming Architectural Finishes Research Conference in the Netherlands could do with Indian input on measures employed here.