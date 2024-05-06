All you need to know about the latest spiritual and marine tourism developments popping up in Dwarka

In Dwarka's golden light, stories unfold,
Where tales of olden days are boldly told.
Amidst the waves that kiss the shore,
A city steeped in myth and lore.
From Krishna's abode to temples grand,
Where pilgrims flock from every land.
To Okha's harbor, where seagulls soar,
A gateway to adventures, evermore.
Beneath the azure depths, secrets lie,
Whispers of a city lost, ne'er to die.
With every wave that gently sways,
Dwarka's spirit forever stays.
From centuries-old temples and architecturally infamous stepwells to the forest that houses India’s only lions, Gujarat is one of the most diverse states in India. And over the years, it has witnessed a gazillion of developments like the introduction of submarine tourism in Dwarka and the engineering marvel Sudarshan Setu. If you are planning a trip to Gujarat and especially the city of Dwarka, here are some new additions of activities and attractions that you can add to your must-do/visit bucket list.
Where once Dwarka stood as a beacon of history and spirituality, legends of Krishna’s divine abode now whisper in the sea breeze, as the lost city rests beneath the azure waves of the Arabian Sea.
Amidst its spiritual charm, a new adventurous venture has emerged — India’s first submarine tourism initiative, with which visitors can explore the mystical depths of the sea, unveiling a vibrant marine ecosystem and the submerged relics believed to be remnants of Dwarka's legendary past.
The Gujarat Government, in collaboration with Mazgaon Dock Limited, is set to launch this underwater tourism project before Diwali this year at Beyt or Bet Dwarka, a small island located off the coast of Okha. The island is accessible via boat and is home to the Dwarkadhish Temple, believed to be the residence of Lord Krishna. The project involves a 35-tonne submarine that can accommodate up to 30 passengers, with seating for 24 passengers. Each passenger will have access to windows that offer an incredible view of the sea at depths ranging from 100 to 300 feet.
Between the mainland and the island of Beyt, where waves of Arabian gently sway, spans a bridge connecting the dots, a missing piece of the puzzle in Gujarat’s latest marvels.
In February 2024, the inauguration of Sudarshan Setu marked a historic moment as it became the country's longest cable bridge, seamlessly spanning the distance between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.
This 2.32 km engineering marvel facilitates smoother transportation for travellers and devotees, who earlier could only access the island town by boat during the daytime. The four-lane bridge also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the sidewalk! It also has a pedestrian path which is embellished with verses of Bhagavad Gita and depictions of Lord Krishna.
In the coastal town of Okha, where azure waters kiss the sky's embrace, awaits the graceful spectacle of dolphin dances, promising enchantment and grace.
From scuba diving at the blue flag beach of Shivrajpur to the turtle breeding centre at Okha-Madhi, and witnessing dolphins and sea birds during the Sea Safari at Okha. Gujarat has a lot to offer when it comes to marine tourism.
When we talk about spotting dolphins in India, Gujarat is not the name that pops into our heads right away. But the coastal town of Okha is set to introduce cruise rides for tourists to observe dolphins in their natural habitats. With its serene beaches and rich marine life, Okha provides an ideal setting for such an experience.
This new tourism offering is expected to attract a diverse range of visitors, from nature enthusiasts to families seeking leisure activities. Beyond offering an enjoyable experience for tourists, the dolphin cruise initiative is also expected to have positive economic implications for Okha and the surrounding areas. Additionally, the dolphin cruises align with broader efforts to promote sustainable tourism practices and conservation initiatives.
Although a number of groups already offer opportunities for camping, marine excursions and dolphin spotting at Byet Dwarka coast, the introduction of the cruise will revamp the state’s marine tourism.
Best time to visit: October to May