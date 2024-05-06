All you need to know about the latest spiritual and marine tourism developments popping up in Dwarka

Where once Dwarka stood as a beacon of history and spirituality, legends of Krishna’s divine abode now whisper in the sea breeze, as the lost city rests beneath the azure waves of the Arabian Sea.

Amidst its spiritual charm, a new adventurous venture has emerged — India’s first submarine tourism initiative, with which visitors can explore the mystical depths of the sea, unveiling a vibrant marine ecosystem and the submerged relics believed to be remnants of Dwarka's legendary past.

The Gujarat Government, in collaboration with Mazgaon Dock Limited, is set to launch this underwater tourism project before Diwali this year at Beyt or Bet Dwarka, a small island located off the coast of Okha. The island is accessible via boat and is home to the Dwarkadhish Temple, believed to be the residence of Lord Krishna. The project involves a 35-tonne submarine that can accommodate up to 30 passengers, with seating for 24 passengers. Each passenger will have access to windows that offer an incredible view of the sea at depths ranging from 100 to 300 feet.