We bring you all the details from our recent stay at the Five Palm Jumeirah, which was nothing short of spectacular

Leisure, luxury and luminousity are what define Dubai. Never has the city not been mentioned when one talks about international tourist destinations. Skyscrapers, sports cars, beaches, party destinations and shopping make it a getaway that is loved by all. Often considered the epitome of grandeur, one is often left wondering if they could stay in Dubai forever, but that could be an expensive affair!
What the city has to offer is unlike any other in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To experience and witness this firsthand, we made our way to Five Palm Jumeirah, a luxurious lifestyle hotel nestled perfectly on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island.
The experience of staying in a property that is situated at perhaps one of the hottest (quite literally too) destinations in Dubai was one we couldn’t miss out on.
By the time we could process that thought, we already found ourselves standing in front of Dubai International Airport, trying to figure out where our chauffeur was. After a million calls and texts later, we realised he was standing inside the airport for us. We managed to find him after quite the search and thus began our journey to the hotel.
Stepping inside the car gave us instant relief from the unforgiving heat of Dubai. Our route to the hotel was nothing short of mesmerising as the tall buildings on both sides of the road never seemed to end. After 30 minutes or so, we arrived at our intended destination.
As they prepared our room, we were provided with a temporary room to change and freshen up. As much as we wanted to step outside on the balcony and have a look around, the heat gods had other plans for us. So, we decided to stay indoors and rest for a bit till our room was ready. After an hour or so, we were escorted to our room — Luxe Sea View and we couldn’t have asked for a better view from our balcony.
Pull the curtains and you can see the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and the Dubai Eye. Also, the spot makes it perfect for some picturesque sundowners.
We were so engrossed in the view from the balcony that we didn’t realise that the chef had made personalised chocolates for us that were waiting for us at the bedside table.
We tried a couple of them and prepared to head to Maiden Shanghai, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant which draws flavours from Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing cuisines. As we made ourselves comfortable in one of the corners, we realised how quiet the place was, unlike the hustle and bustle in the hotel. For starters, we ordered the Shan Cheng Chilli Chicken and to fight the heat, we preferred having a beer.
The succulent chicken pieces paired well with the chilled beer. Moving on, we ordered the Shanghai Vegetable Spring Roll. Served along with a sweet chilli sauce, we were lost for words about how well they tasted together. We ended our meal with one of their desserts — Century Egg, which had chocolate mousse, banana, wafer and apple sauce, quite different from its more popular namesake.
Following our lunch, we headed back to our room and rested for a while before preparing ourselves for the spa session. The session, which took place at Refive Spa, was the best we had in a while. We didn’t realise how quickly an hour passed by. All we remember is the masseuse waking us up after the session, which itself is a testimony to how good it was. Rejuvenated, we danced our way back to our room and prepared for dinner.
Cinque — their Italian restaurant, was our host for dinner. The first thing that struck our mind when we entered the space was how perfect the restaurant is for a romantic dinner.
Dimly lit and smooth music added to the ambience. We made ourselves comfortable in one of the cosy corners and ordered one of their signature cocktails — Tuscany. Made using gin, campari, pomegranate and black pepper, this strong drink kicked off our dinner perfectly.
We weren’t in for a heavy meal so we kept it a bit simple and ordered a Filetto Di Manzo (Australian wagyu A5 tenderloin, sauteed spinach and broccolini, king oyster mushrooms, mashed potatoes, veal jus). We paired it with a red wine — Pinot Noir.
The tenderloin was cooked to perfection and with every sip of the wine, we were given a reminder of why the two are always the best pair. It would be a grave sin to not try the Tiramisu in an Italian restaurant, therefore, we didn’t think twice and ordered it. We weren’t disappointed.
On a usual day, we would drag ourselves back to our bed after such a hearty meal, but Five Palm Jumeirah has so much to offer that one is too curious to explore the property. So, we headed directly to The Penthouse, which is situated on the 16th floor of the hotel.
We took a seat overlooking bright buildings, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai Eye. We wanted to spend the entire night just gazing at the view that was in front of us, but alas! We had to head back to our room. So, after a couple of cocktails and a slice chocolate cake, we decided to call it a day.
It was a fresh new day and we were all excited to try yet another of the hotel’s restaurants — BLVD on One. Our mornings don’t begin unless a cup of coffee enters our tummy, so, we started with a cappuccino and Eggs Benedict. They also have Aloo Paratha and Uttapam, just in case you miss home. Following breakfast, we decided to become a bit sporty and began a walk through the whole property.
After exploring every inch and corner of the space, we decided that if we were to come to Dubai again, the property would always be on top of our list. Why? Every holiday deserves the perfect place to unwind and with the amenities that are on offer, the hotel as the perfect choice is a no-brainer.
By the time it was lunch, we had lost count of the number of restaurants the hotel had, but found ourselves seated at Praia, which serves European cuisine with some Japanese flair. We were told that their burgers were a must-try, so we began with them.
We chose to go for the Diablo Beef Burger, which had veal bacon, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, secret sauce and French Fries. This was paired with Capri Kiss (gin, prosecco, elderflower, cucumber, apple, lychee and mint). Then we tried the Chicken Karaage, which were Japanese-style chicken tenders served with ginger soy sauce.
As we sipped on our cocktail and munched on the chicken pieces, the view in front of us was nothing short of a celebration. A pool with a mix of family, couples and singles, all having a nice time, which reiterated why it is important to take some time from your daily hectic life and blow some steam off through a well-planned indulgent holiday.
We then quickly headed back to our room and put on as much sunscreen as possible, because it was beach time! We laid down on our beach bed and saw the sun go down, which has to be one of the most beautiful sights we’ve ever come across.
We freshened up following our escapade at the beach and made our way again to The Penthouse for dinner. Keeping it simple, we tried the Chicken Taco, which had chargrilled chicken, jalapeno and wasabi mayo. We also tried their Chicken Yakitori and Leek Skewers.
These were grilled chicken skewers served with pickled green papaya. Since this was our last day at the hotel and also a Friday, we cut down on our sleep time and headed to the club in The Penthouse. We danced till the music stopped and also because our bodies finally gave up on us, in a good way.
After a light breakfast at BLVD on One, the next morning, we bid adieu to the property. With a heavy heart, we made our way to Dubai International Airport and promised ourselves that we would take more such breaks going forward, cause they are truly rewarding.
INR 23,157 onwards. At Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, No. 1 Palm, Dubai, UAE. Round trips to Dubai from Bengaluru: INR 23,000 onwards.
