We bring you all the details from our recent stay at the Five Palm Jumeirah, which was nothing short of spectacular

As they prepared our room, we were provided with a temporary room to change and freshen up. As much as we wanted to step outside on the balcony and have a look around, the heat gods had other plans for us. So, we decided to stay indoors and rest for a bit till our room was ready. After an hour or so, we were escorted to our room — Luxe Sea View and we couldn’t have asked for a better view from our balcony.

Pull the curtains and you can see the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Marina and the Dubai Eye. Also, the spot makes it perfect for some picturesque sundowners.

We were so engrossed in the view from the balcony that we didn’t realise that the chef had made personalised chocolates for us that were waiting for us at the bedside table.

We tried a couple of them and prepared to head to Maiden Shanghai, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant which draws flavours from Cantonese, Sichuan, Shanghai and Beijing cuisines. As we made ourselves comfortable in one of the corners, we realised how quiet the place was, unlike the hustle and bustle in the hotel. For starters, we ordered the Shan Cheng Chilli Chicken and to fight the heat, we preferred having a beer.

The succulent chicken pieces paired well with the chilled beer. Moving on, we ordered the Shanghai Vegetable Spring Roll. Served along with a sweet chilli sauce, we were lost for words about how well they tasted together. We ended our meal with one of their desserts — Century Egg, which had chocolate mousse, banana, wafer and apple sauce, quite different from its more popular namesake.