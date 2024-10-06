Explore 12 must-visit pandals with unique themes around Kolkata

In its 32nd year, Kumartuli Park adopts the theme, 1, Garstin Place, honouring the legacy of the historic All India Radio office. The pandal brings nostalgia and history together, symbolising the voices that once shaped Kolkata’s airwaves. Artist Naba Pal’s creativity revives this cultural landmark through exquisite artistry.
Celebrating 77 years, College Square pays homage to Switzerland’s Parliamentary House with a sabeki (traditional) puja. The pandal beautifully balances cultural heritage with international inspiration. Sanatan Rudra Pal’s artistry brings this global influence to life while staying rooted in tradition.
Now in its 39th year, Naktala Udayan Sangha explores the theme Ekannoborti, symbolising unity in diversity. Artist Rintu Das will show the strength of the collective spirit and the bonds that tie people together. The pandal will showcase this theme through intricate craftsmanship and vibrant colours, reflecting on harmony and togetherness.
In its 86th year, Badamtala’s theme is Utsav er Cholochitro, which reflects on the narrative of celebration. Artist Pradipta Karmakar captures the essence of communal festivity through a visually dynamic pandal design and Pintu Sikdar will bring the goddess to life. The theme brings the festive mood to life, echoing the rhythm of collective joy.
Marking its 90th year, the Mudiali Club presents the theme Trimatrik , representing the divine triad of Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar. Biman Saha is the creative mind behind this intricate pandal, with Ashit Pal crafting the idol. Together, they offer a three-dimensional experience of cosmic balance.
Celebrating its 79th year, Samaj Sebi Durga Puja’s theme is Karshan, which emphasises the importance of farming and rural life in contrast to the urban jungle. The pandal advocates for balanced development, both urban and rural, reminding us of our agrarian roots. The artistry behind this thoughtful concept is crafted by Raju Sarkar.
Celebrating 24 years, Dakshindari Youths honours the centenary of filmmaker Tapan Sinha with the theme, Singhabahini. The pandal pays tribute to both the goddess and Bengal’s cinematic lion through a fusion of artistry and storytelling. Anirban Das crafts the theme, blending divine worship with cinematic history.
Ahiritola’s theme celebrates the heritage of North Kolkata, capturing its evolution through time. Artist Anirban Das portrays Kolkata, or ‘Tilottama’, as a city with a soul deeply rooted in its northern neighbourhoods. The pandal highlights the historic and cultural significance of this part of the city.
Celebrating 36 years of Durga Puja, Barisha’s theme Basati delves into the idea of home and habitation. Artist Manash Das envisions this theme, blending the warmth of familial spaces with cultural roots. The pandal evokes the essence of community living, bringing attention to the meaning of belonging.
Newtown Sarbojanin’s theme is based on ancient India in modern times, and takes inspiration from Kalidasa’s Bharat. The pandal blends the historical richness of ancient India with a modern interpretation, highlighting the continuity of culture through time. Anirban Das captures this transition, showcasing a beautiful fusion of the past and present.
Celebrating its 67th year, 41 Pally’s theme, Khirki Theke Singha Duar transports the grandeur of Rajbari Puja to the heart of the city. Samrat Bhattacharya, the artist behind the creation, reimagines the royal ritualistic puja while integrating it with contemporary urban settings. The pandal offers a visually striking blend of tradition and modernity.
In its 38th year, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha explores the theme Muktodhara, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless play of the same name. The theme emphasises the circle of life—destruction, preservation, and creation—against the backdrop of natural and man-made challenges. Artist Anirban Das brings this philosophical reflection to life through his stunning craftsmanship.