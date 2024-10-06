Top 12 Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata 2024: Witness tradition, art, and culture come alive

For their 56th-year celebration, the theme for the pandal will be the White House. The Devi will portray the concept of Jal Hi Jeevan Hai, stressing the importance of water conservation. The idol’s artist, Kush Bera, collaborates with Gopal Das to create an immersive environment that draws visitors into its core message.
Entering its 104th year, Tala Barowari presents Hira Manik Jole, a visually vibrant homage to Bengali folklore. Conceptualised by Somnath Tamli, with idols by Debayan Pramanik, the pandal weaves a rich tapestry of indigenous narratives through modern artistic sensibilities.
Known for its adherence to tradition, Ekdalia’s 82nd year presents a grand Jagannath Mandir with a sabeki (traditional) approach. Idol maker Sanatan Rudra Pal stays true to time-honoured methods, ensuring this year’s Puja continues its legacy of classic craftsmanship.
Chetla Agrani returns with the theme, Ganga Dushan, highlighting environmental degradation through the lens of the sacred river. Subrata Banerjee’s artistry makes a powerful statement about pollution, calling for a return to ecological balance in its 31st-year celebration.
Hatibagan Nabin Pally presents, Prokoron, a theme that reflects the evolution of North Kolkata’s architecture — from century-old buildings to modern apartments. Susanta Pal’s 90th-year design highlights the city’s architectural transitions while paying homage to its heritage.
Monohar Pukur Road In its 78th year, Tridhara focuses on the theme, Angan, portraying the Indian courtyard as a symbol of familial ties. Artist Gouranga Kuila takes the audience on an emotional journey that connects everyday life with tradition, all within the confines of a homely courtyard.
Celebrating its 82nd year, Hazra Park brings the theme, Suddhi (Purification) to life. The pandal’s roots lie in the journey of marginalised communities, growing from humble beginnings into a grand celebration that attracts devotees citywide. The idol is crafted by Parimal Pal, while Biman Saha conceptualises the pandal’s visual narrative.
Marking its 60th year, this pandal presents Tobu Tomar Kache Amar Hridoy, inspired by a poem by Jibanananda Das. The evolving urban landscape of Kolkata is the focal point, interpreted through the artistry of Sanatan Dinda, with Shib Shankar Das helming the theme design.
This year’s theme, Bhalobasha Aladin, reflects on the healing power of love amidst a fractured world. Whether it’s the devastation of Hiroshima or the Radcliffe Line’s division of India and Pakistan, the pandal uses love as the ultimate remedy for broken relationships, symbolically mending what war has torn apart.
Celebrating its 55th year, Young Boys Club explores the theme, Ek Tukdo Akash, explores the impact of Kolkata’s rapid urban development on its skyline. The rise of high-rises has reduced open spaces, a reality captured by artist Souvik Kali, who sheds light on the diminishing view of the blue sky behind towering buildings.
The theme San-Kalpa explores Bengal’s rich folk culture, focusing on the age-old tradition of embodying gods through music and dance. The artistry pays tribute to performers who have carried forward these traditions for generations, making the human form a temple for the divine.
In its 87th year, Kashi Bose Lane brings the theme Ratna Garbha to centre stage. Artist Rintu Das delves into mythological realms, presenting a visually captivating portrayal of the womb as a source of immense creative and cultural power.