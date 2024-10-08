Chennai's air show leaves crowds awe-struck and frustrated

Chennai was engulfed in a buzz in the last few days. Not just of the excitement of a large-scale event scheduled to happen in the city after two decades, but also of the 72 aircrafts flown by Air Force pilots rehearshing for the event.

Over the weekend, especially Sunday, lakhs of people gathered along the Marina Beach, eager to witness the Indian Air Force’s grand air show. Kids, sporting shades and pointing to the sky, waited in anticipation while families came prepared for the long day ahead, hauling large cans of water and baskets of food, treating the event like a picnic.

The crowd erupted in applause and shouts of excitement when the Rafales, Sukhoi-30s, the HAL Tejas, and the iconic Suryakirans zipped across the sky at 11.30 am and began the 92nd Air Force Day celebrations. Four Chetak helicopters carrying the national flag and the Indian Air Force flag, set the tone for the commencement of the show.