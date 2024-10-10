Ratan Tata’s legacy: Beyond wealth and fame

Ratan Tata, the visionary industrialist who passed away on October 9, lived a life marked by humility and dedication, far away from the spotlight of glitz and glamour. As the driving force behind the expansion of the Tata Group, Ratan tirelessly worked to bolster India’s economic presence on the global stage while quietly channeling much of his wealth toward philanthropic efforts.

Throughout his lifetime, Ratan Tata donated more than INR 9,000 crore to causes such as healthcare, education, rural development, and social welfare — an amount that rivals the net worth of many of India’s leading industrialists.

Despite his immense contributions to the country’s growth, he led a solitary life in his later years, avoiding social events and maintaining a low profile. His dedication to work often left him isolated, a sentiment he candidly shared in a past interview with actress Simi Garewal on her show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. When asked about his reclusive nature, Ratan reflected, "Over time, one becomes alone. The job makes you a little lonely."

On the subject of trust, the philanthropist revealed, “Yes, I think I trust people easily. People may disagree, but I believe I do.” He also acknowledged his difficulty in maintaining long-term friendships, admitting, "I’m good at making new friends but not as good at keeping old ones."

The absence of a spouse or family in his life occasionally left Ratan feeling lonely, as he openly shared in the interview. "There are times when you feel lonely not having a wife or family," he admitted. "Sometimes I long for it, but other times, I enjoy the freedom that comes with not having to worry about someone else's concerns."

Ratan's influence spanned across industries, from steel to hospitality, FMCG to telecom, and infrastructure to aerospace. His contributions earned him India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.

Though he spent much of his life in quiet solitude, Ratan's impact on India's economy and his selfless devotion to philanthropy will forever leave an indelible mark.